UPDATED: Woman carjacked at Eastgate, suspect in custody - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATED: Woman carjacked at Eastgate, suspect in custody

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) - Chattanooga Police have arrested one man after a carjacking in Brainerd Thursday morning.

According to investigators, Christie Stoops was sitting in her car at Eastgate Town Center when 37-year-old Jeremy Stone approached her with a box cutter.

Police say Stone demanded her keys and drove off with her car.

Officers spotted the Stone and followed him to corner of Perimeter Drive and Lee Highway, where he was arrested.

Stone has been charged with aggravated robbery.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.