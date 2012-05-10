UPDATED: Woman carjacked at Eastgate, suspect in custody

(WRCB) - Chattanooga Police have arrested one man after a carjacking in Brainerd Thursday morning.

According to investigators, Christie Stoops was sitting in her car at Eastgate Town Center when 37-year-old Jeremy Stone approached her with a box cutter.

Police say Stone demanded her keys and drove off with her car.

Officers spotted the Stone and followed him to corner of Perimeter Drive and Lee Highway, where he was arrested.

Stone has been charged with aggravated robbery.