Crash on Chickamauga dam blocks morning traffic

CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) - A crash on the Chickamauga Dam blocked traffic on Highway 153 Thursday morning.

One vehicle is overturned in the Northbound lanes of 153.

Rescue crews responded quickly to the scene.

The scene was cleared and traffic was back to normal by 10:00 a.m.

