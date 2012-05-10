Boater Disqualified in Lake Wylie BFL

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. – The final standings for the Walmart Bass Fishing League North Carolina Division event on Lake Wylie have been updated because of a disqualification.

Boater John Hoyle of Rutherfordton, N.C., who finished Saturday's competition in third place, was disqualified for violation of BFL rule No. 9 Sportsmanship after an 11-ounce weight was found in the stomach of one of the fish he weighed in Saturday's competition. Hoyle's tournament winnings were forfeited and fourth through 11th place moved up one spot in the tournament's final standings.

Hoyle will not be permitted entry into any future FLW tournaments.

The updated boater standings are:

1st: Brian Huskins, Mt. Holly, N.C., five bass, 14-8, $5,247

2nd: Roger Pope, Statesville, N.C., five bass, 14-7, $1,623 + $1,000 Evinrude Bonus

3rd: Rob Digh, Denver, N.C., five bass, 13-0, $1,082

4th: David Winters, Rock Hill, S.C., five bass, 12-9, $758

5th: Michael Webster, Gastonia, N.C., five bass, 12-5, $649

6th: Jason Wilson, Cherryville, N.C., five bass, 12-4, $595

7th: Hank Cherry, Maiden, N.C., five bass, 12-3, $541

8th: Chuck Collins, Smithfield, N.C., five bass, 11-14, $487

9th: David Pless, Candler, N.C., four bass, 11-10, $433

10th: Matt Lowe, Walhalla, S.C., five bass, 11-7, $379

Co-angler standings were not affected.

The BFL is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 120 tournaments throughout the season, five in each division. The top 40 boaters and co-anglers from each division qualify for a regional tournament and compete to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the Walmart BFL All-American presented by Chevy. The 2012 BFL All-American is being held May 17 – 19 on the Potomac River in National Harbor, Md. Top winners in the BFL can move up to the EverStart Series or even the Walmart FLW Tour.