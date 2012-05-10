NAACP launches voter registration push in Georgia - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

NAACP launches voter registration push in Georgia

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - The NAACP is vowing not to let recently enacted voter ID laws suppress turnout among minority, student or elderly voters.

The civil rights organization joined other groups including black fraternities and sororities and black clergy on Wednesday to launch "This Is My Vote," a nonpartisan, national voter registration push at Clark Atlanta University. The NAACP wants to register thousands of voters before the Nov. 6 election.

NAACP President Ben Jealous says voter ID laws in states like Georgia are part of a backlash against the record turnout in 2008 that led to Barack Obama's election as the nation's first black president.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.