NAACP launches voter registration push in Georgia

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

ATLANTA (AP) - The NAACP is vowing not to let recently enacted voter ID laws suppress turnout among minority, student or elderly voters.

The civil rights organization joined other groups including black fraternities and sororities and black clergy on Wednesday to launch "This Is My Vote," a nonpartisan, national voter registration push at Clark Atlanta University. The NAACP wants to register thousands of voters before the Nov. 6 election.

NAACP President Ben Jealous says voter ID laws in states like Georgia are part of a backlash against the record turnout in 2008 that led to Barack Obama's election as the nation's first black president.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.