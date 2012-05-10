Job fair being held Thursday in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - If you're looking for a job, you may want to head out to a Chattanooga job fair Thursday.

The Spring Job Fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Brainerd Crossroads, also known as the BX.

Organizers say about 60 employers who are looking to hire will be on hand at the job fair.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of a current resume.

If you don't have a resume, call the Career Center at (423) 643-2352 for help.