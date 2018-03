DADE CO., GA (WRCB) - Students in Dade County will get a longer summer break this year, but they will also have to stay in school a bit later next year.

The Dade Board of Education adopted a new calendar this week.

School will begin on September 4th, but it won't end until May 31st.

And the school day will be slightly longer to get necessary classroom time required by the state.

The calendar does include a three day fall break in October, a week off at Thanksgiving, two weeks off for Christmas, and spring break in March.