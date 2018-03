(WRCB) - There will soon be more incentives for Hollywood to come to Tennessee.

Changes to the state law will mean $2 million in anticipated funding for the state's film incentive program and reforms to the state's film funding grant formula will give smaller film productions access to a larger share of grant dollars.

Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris said this new program simplifies and strengthens Tennessee's commitment to the film industry.

The Chattanooga area has seen its own share of movie shoots, parts of "Water for Elephants " was filmed here and now the movie "42" is working in Chattanooga.