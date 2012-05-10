Locker, Britt highlight Titans' Caravan stop in Chattanooga

Titans' quarterback Jake Locker and receiver Kenny Britt (right) sign autographs for fans at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Chattanooga. The duo was in town Wednesday for the team's annual caravan.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Jake Locker brought an extra-wide smile with him to Chattanooga on Wednesday.

Much of it had to do with the guy sitting to his right.

The second-year Tennessee Titans' quarterback was joined by wide receiver Kenny Britt for the team's annual caravan stop in the Scenic City. The duo signed autographs and mingled with fans for nearly two hours at the Academy Sports + Outdoors near Hamilton Place.

Britt is working his way back from knee surgery, but expects to be ready for the start of training camp in July.

"Kenny Britt was probably the most dominant receiver in football over the first month of the season, but then he gets injured and he's gone," said Titans' play-by-play man Mike Keith, who also made the trip. "His rehab has gone well. He's ahead of schedule and wants to push it a little more than they want him to, but they'll pace him through May, June and July to get him ready for camp."

Britt's return is great news for Locker, who will be competing with veteran incumbent Matt Hasselbeck for the Titans' starting quarterback spot.

Locker is excited to have a full arsenal of weapons at his disposal with a refocused Chris Johnson in the backfield, but also recent first-round draft pick Kendall Wright to pair with Britt on the outside.

"We had some guys step up last year when Kenny went down, but having him back and bringing back the group of guys we have, plus Kendall coming in, it's going to be an extremely dynamic group that will produce a lot of big plays,"Locker said.

Wright's selection came as a shock to some in the April draft.

Many experts expected the Titans to go with a defensive pick in the first round, but Keith said the Titans' viewed the Baylor receiver as the biggest impact player available when their pick came up.

"There were defensive tackles and corners, and they were interested in Alabama safety Mark Barron, but when those players weren't there and Kendall Wright was, there was a consensus that 'This is the guy we want,'" Keith said. "The Titans don't have a player like Kendall Wright. They don't have a player that versatile, that explosive and able to play all those positions.

"So in the end, even though it was a surprise to many, the decision to pick Kendall Wright as quite simple for Tennessee."

Locker was taken in 2011 to be the team's quarterback of the future, and showed glimpses of greatness while playing in a reserve role last fall.

That experience, coupled with his first full offseason schedule, are giving him confidence he can soon play a larger role.

"It's awesome to have a full offseason now where we can go in and spend some time with the offense," Locker said. "We're spending some time throwing some routes with each other and getting our timing down. It's exciting and we're happy to be back out there.

"I'm just watching my film from last year, seeing where I can improve fundamentally and spending more time in the offense to get more comfortable with it."