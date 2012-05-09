Local Couple: Obama's announcement gives us joy

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- President Obama has been undecided on his views on same
sex marriage, until now.
His announcement sparked a sense of hope among Chattanooga's gay community
Wednesday, specifically one couple that has been in a monogamous relationship
for nearly two decades.
But even they warn the complex and fiery debate hasn't been won yet.
Chuck Hill and Mario Forte share matching traditional Irish wedding bands.
"We wanted to be married since year two or three, but we couldn't do that
here," Hill says.
The couple will soon celebrate 17 years together.
They were among the 18,000 gay couples married in California in 2008.
The passage of Proposition 8 no longer allows for those unions.
Here in Chattanooga, their marriage is not recognized.
"We are a part of the 18,000 couples that are being discriminated against by
law," Hill says.
The couple can't share benefits, file taxes together or make medical decisions
for one another.
But President Obama's announcement gives them hope that one day things will
change.
"President Obama has done more for the gay community than any other president
or political figure ever has," Hill says.
Still, Hill warns Obama's declaration didn't come with a plan for action.
"He never said he was going to put an amendment in place," Hill says. "He never
said he was going to tell someone else what to do. He never said he was going
to try to take advantage of his ability to do so."
Some call Obama's announcement disappointing.
"I strongly believe God created in his image a man and a woman, and one of the
very first institutions that he did create was the home," Paul Laso says. "That
home was established with a man and a woman."
An argument Mario and Chuck have heard before.
"I'd like someone to be able to tell me why I would not be allowed to get
married, that doesn't involve God, Jesus Christ, or the Bible," Mario says.
Chuck and Mario's marriage is still recognized in California.
If they ever chose to divorce, they would have to go through the process
there.
Re-marriage, at this time, would not be an option.