Local Couple: Obama's announcement gives us joy

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- President Obama has been undecided on his views on same sex marriage, until now.

His announcement sparked a sense of hope among Chattanooga's gay community Wednesday, specifically one couple that has been in a monogamous relationship for nearly two decades.

But even they warn the complex and fiery debate hasn't been won yet.

Chuck Hill and Mario Forte share matching traditional Irish wedding bands.



"We wanted to be married since year two or three, but we couldn't do that here," Hill says.



The couple will soon celebrate 17 years together.



They were among the 18,000 gay couples married in California in 2008.



The passage of Proposition 8 no longer allows for those unions.



Here in Chattanooga, their marriage is not recognized.



"We are a part of the 18,000 couples that are being discriminated against by law," Hill says.



The couple can't share benefits, file taxes together or make medical decisions for one another.



But President Obama's announcement gives them hope that one day things will change.



"President Obama has done more for the gay community than any other president or political figure ever has," Hill says.



Still, Hill warns Obama's declaration didn't come with a plan for action.



"He never said he was going to put an amendment in place," Hill says. "He never said he was going to tell someone else what to do. He never said he was going to try to take advantage of his ability to do so."



Some call Obama's announcement disappointing.



"I strongly believe God created in his image a man and a woman, and one of the very first institutions that he did create was the home," Paul Laso says. "That home was established with a man and a woman."



An argument Mario and Chuck have heard before.



"I'd like someone to be able to tell me why I would not be allowed to get married, that doesn't involve God, Jesus Christ, or the Bible," Mario says.

Chuck and Mario's marriage is still recognized in California.

If they ever chose to divorce, they would have to go through the process there.

Re-marriage, at this time, would not be an option.