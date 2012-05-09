Crime Stoppers: Camo Robber Not Hunting for Bargains

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WRCB-TV) - Surveillance cameras caught the criminal's every move as he entered the Brainerd Walmart. He seemed to know that and lowered his head to obscure his face. With desert camo head to toe, gloves, and a hoodie, the man appeared to be dressed for trouble. You see, it is early morning April 29th. The overnight low was around 60 degrees. "We just encourage all employees," said Chattanooga Police Officer Nathan Hartwig, "when they see someone come into the store, especially on a warm evening, if they're wearing a hoodie, you know, keep an eye on that person."

Cut to a clerk, emptying the cash registers and the thug makes his move, first taking, then ripping the shopping cart containing the till out of the clerk's grasp. "I don't think it was luck," Hartwig said. "He probably knew how Walmart had been operating and knew a good time."

She did her best to hold on, but she hit the floor. "No weapon was displayed on this robbery," explained Hartwig, "but by using force, by pushing the clerk down, that constitutes a robbery."

She bounced right up and took off after him, but he was a little too quick. The criminal makes a break toward the levee with the cash. We have very little in the way of a physical description. Screen grabs from the surveillance show he did a pretty good job disguising his features. But, go back to the shot of the crook entering the store. You may notice something. "It looks like he has some sort of limp," Officer Hartwig said, "or maybe he's pigeon toed. We're not sure if he was faking that or if it is an actual, physical impairment that he has. But, that might help us lead to who this guy is."

And if you can put the pieces together, it may help lead you to up to a thousand dollars cash. If you have any information, call: 698-3333. Reward money is waiting for he right tip. And remember, an officer may answer the phone, but you never have to reveal your identity.

We are told Walmart has since changed the way they finalized the days receipts.