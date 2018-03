RED BANK, TN. (WRCB) -- Red Bank firefighters were called to a fire at an apartment complex Wednesday night.



It happened at Hill Crest Apartments on Trenton Street.

Hamilton County EMS Spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says when fire crews arrived to the scene, they found a lot of smoke and flames in the kitchen.

The fire was quickly put out. Fire crews on the scene say it was caused by food burning on the stove.

Damages are estimated at $10,000. The unit below had water damage.



Maxwell says no one was injured.