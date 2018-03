CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night.

The incident happened on Castle Drive around 7:20 p.m.

Police Spokesman Nathan Hartwig says a 40-year-old man was shot, following what homicide investigators believe was an argument during a poker game.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Hartwig says a suspect is in custody and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.



Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.