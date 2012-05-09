TBI releases school crimes report for 2011

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a three-year study of crime in schools.

The data is based on numbers entered into the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System by law agencies across the state, but doesn't include offenses submitted by colleges and universities.



From 2009-2011, statistics show that crimes decreased by 6.7% overall, with 5.5% of that decrease occurring from 2010-2011.

Simple assault was the most frequently reported crime at 4,593 offenses.

The relationship between the offender and victim as acquaintances occurred in almost 50% of the incidents.



The gender with the highest number of arrests are male, which make up 73% of the total.