Chatt State clinches World Series trip with region title

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga State softball needed a pair of dramatic come-from-behind victories Tuesday to get to the championship round of the TCCAA/Region VII Tournament.

Once there, the Lady Tigers eliminated the suspense.

Shelby Johnson hit a two-run homer and Ashley Czechner surrendered just three hits in a complete-game shutout to help second-ranked Chattanooga State clinch a spot in next week's NJCAA World Series with a 2-0 win over Walters State in Wednesday afternoon's championship game.

The Lady Tigers (55-4), who lost just one game against TCCAA competition all year, will join 15 other schools in St. George, Utah, for the three-day national championship beginning May 17.

The game was scoreless through two innings when Mequilla Franklin led off the third with a single. Johnson followed with a monster two-run blast into the trees beyond the right-field fence for what proved to be games only runs.

Czechner fired a perfect game against Jackson State in Monday's tournament-opener and closed out the week with another gem.

Walters' State biggest threat came with runners on second and third with one out in the fourth inning, but Czechner escaped trouble with a strikeout and a pop-out.

The LSU signee was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player and joined teammates Johnson, Lacye Walker and Andrea Dalton on the all-tournament team.