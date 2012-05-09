Big-inning sinks Lookouts in 9-0 loss to Biscuits

CHATTANOOGA (Lookouts) -- The sun eventually came out Wednesday afternoon, but the day never got any better for the Chattanooga Lookouts.

Montgomery scored a run in each of the first three innings before exploding for six in the fourth to run away with an easy 9-0 victory.

The victory clinched a series win for the Biscuits and handed the Lookouts their fourth straight series loss.

Allen Webster (1-5) was roughed up on the hill, giving up all nine runs (seven earned) on seven hits in just more than three innings of work. He struck out just three while walking two and also hitting one batter with the bases loaded to drive in a run.

Henry Wrigley and Greg Sexton each delivered run-scoring hits in the first two innings before Omar Luna's sacrifice fly made it 3-0 in the third.

After Sexton reached on an error to lead off the fourth, Brad Coon brought him home with the last of three straight singles by Montgomery hitters. Webster hit the next batter and gave up another run on a fielder's choice to fall behind 6-0 before being finished off by Wrigley's RBI double off the left-field wall.

Red Patterson relieved Webster with two on and one out, but gave up back-to-back run-scoring singles to Luna and Michael Sheridan before ending the inning. Both runs were charged to Webster.

Kyle Lobstein (2-2) cruised through five shutout innings, striking out seven and surrendering just three hits to pick up the win.

Jake Lemmerman had a pair of doubles to account for half the Lookouts' four hits, but was stranded at third on both occasions.

The two teams will wrap-up their five-game series Thursday night at 7:15 p.m. ET at AT&T Field.