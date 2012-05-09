Oak Grove students salute retiring principal Teddy Bryson

CLEVELAND, TN. (WRCB)- There were songs, a few laughs and plenty of tears. Teddy Bryson is calling it a career after helping build a successful program at Oak Grove Elementary. With a close-knit student body, staff and faculty, it isn't easy to say goodbye.

Bryson said, "My heart is with these children, their safety and education, and I've got the most wonderful staff in the world."

After 42 years in Bradley County, including 18 at Oak Grove, the longtime principal says he's going out on top, with high test scores and solid parental involvement. He says its time to turn over the reins to a younger principal (Buck Watson, now a teacher at Bradley Central High) who can take the school to even greater heights.

School Board member Troy Weathers says Bryson will be a tough act to follow. "He's right there with the kids, he's one of them, and I mean that in the best possible way. He's laughed with them, he's cried with them, he's taken care of them when no one else would. He's done things for kids that no one knows about, and he's done it out of his own pocket."

Bryson's farewell party was capped off with a big surprise. His wife and one of his sons cruised in on this custom-made orange UT Vols golf cart. He says it will get a workout as he gears up for some rest and relaxation, but he's most thankful for family. "I've got three wonderful sons, a wife to die for and a good life. I love public schools, I love Bradley County, and I love these people at Oak Grove." Among others taking party were Superintendent Johnny McDaniel and State Representative Eric Watson, who presented Bryson with a proclamation from Governor Bill Haslam.

Bryson says he'll stay active, by helping train young teachers, and maybe even dabbling in politics. There's no doubt he's left his mark on Oak Grove and other Bradley County schools by inspiring generations of young people. "I hope when I'm gone, people will remember I did the best I could," Bryson said. "And I had a lot of help along the way, and I'm thankful for each and every one of my staff members. They have made me look good."