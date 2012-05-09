Maholm, Cubs shut out Braves in finale

CHICAGO (AP) - Paul Maholm outpitched Tim Hudson to win his fourth straight start, Bryan LaHair hit a go-ahead single in the seventh inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the Atlanta Braves 1-0 Wednesday.

Maholm (4-2) allowed three hits in seven innings and combined with James Russell and Rafael Dolis on a four-hitter.

Maholm walked three and struck out three as Chicago took two of three from Atlanta after doing the same in the previous series against the Dodgers.

After Maholm came out to warm up for the eighth, Russell replaced him and gave up a two-out double to Martin Prado and a walk to Freddie Freeman, then retired Dan Uggla on a flyout. Dolis worked the ninth for his third save in four chances.

