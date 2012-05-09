Local seniors go for the gold

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Local athletes are competing this week for a chance to show their skills on the national stage. These competitors are going for gold in their golden years while competing for the Senior Olympics.

It's not the same style and grace you see when Michael Phelps enters the pool, but that's not the point. These Senior Olympic hopefuls are living their golden years with a healthy mindset.

"Competing is the goal that keeps you training, the training keeps you fit," says 70-year-old John Disterdick.

Disterdick says activities like the Senior Olympics have saved him hundreds of dollars in medical bills.

One of the main reasons 57-year-old Roger Clem has been competing since he was eligible at 50, basically comes down to you have to use it or you're going to lose it.

"It's not just the competition, it's the health factor," Clem says. "I find that my fitness keeps me from being as sick as I have been other times."

Eight districts including Chattanooga are competing this week to advance to the State Senior Olympics.

It's not just swimming, it's track and field, bowling, horseshoes, pickelball, dancing, golf, basketball and tennis. They all hope to qualify for the nationals in 2013.

Event coordinator Richard West says Chattanooga will send at least 50 to the big stage.

"Age doesn't matter," West says. "You have 90-year-old people out here competing in six events. There's no reason why anybody shouldn't be active."

Anne Hendrix at 50 is competing in her first Senior Olympics, she says her motivation is the 80 and 90-year-old people who are still out there competing.

"I told people that my goal is to be the healthy old woman who takes no prescription meds."