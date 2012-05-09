Mayor Littlefield challengers will not get early hearing - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mayor Littlefield challengers will not get early hearing

NASHVILLE, TN. (Times Free Press) -- The Tennessee Court of Appeals has ruled it will not expedite a hearing for those wishing to oust Mayor Ron Littlefield from his seat early.

A brief from the appeals court states Citizens to Recall Mayor Littlefield and the Hamilton County Election Commission erred in asking the appeals court to reinstate a recall election instead of a trial court.

"The appelants' motion is not well-taken and the request to expedite this appeal filed by the commission is not well-taken," the brief states.

Jim Folkner, Charles Wysong and Darrell Silvey filed the motion for the expedited hearing two weeks ago. All three are part of the Citizens to Recall Mayor Littlefield. Chris Clem, attorney for the Hamilton County Election Commission, also filed a brief for the commission.

