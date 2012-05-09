New Nissan engine plant coming to Southeast Tennessee

DECHERD, TN (WRCB) -– State officials joined with Nissan leaders to break ground on a new engine manufacturing plant in Franklin County on Wednesday, bringing with it the promise of up to 400 new jobs.



The new facility, which will be built next to the existing Nissan powertrain assembly complex, will produce Mercedes-Benz four-cylinder gasoline engines for both Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz models.



"Today, we begin an exciting new chapter for the Renault-Nissan Alliance and our continued investment in the United States," said Mark Swenson, Vice President Production Engineering and Component Facilities. "Today's groundbreaking marks the latest move in our collaboration with Daimler to localize production capacity and enhance our competitiveness in the global market."



Production is expected to begin by 2014 and will eventually make up to 250,000 units per year, according to company officials.



The location of the plant was made in large part to ensure a direct supply of engines for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, which will begin to be built at Daimler's vehicle plant in Tuscaloosa, Ala. in 2014.