Study: Many Tennesseans can't afford doctor visit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A recent study shows a large percentage of Tennesseans didn't see a doctor over the last decade because they couldn't afford to.

The Tennessean (http://bit.ly/KMzvDh ) reported the study, which was released this week by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Urban Institute.

About 857,000 Tennesseans between the ages of 19 and 64 participated in the study, which said 55.6% of uninsured Tennesseans skipped a doctor visit in 2010 because they didn't have the money and 12.6% of those with insurance did the same.

The study also found that nearly 10% fewer Tennesseans had a dental visit over the decade. However, the amount of those who had a routine health checkup stayed about the same.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

