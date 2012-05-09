Gov. Haslam offers $15K award in missing sisters case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Governor Bill Haslam has issued a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of a man suspected of killing a Tennessee woman and her teenage daughter and fleeing with her two younger girls.

Heavily-armed FBI agents and authorities from Mississippi and Tennessee continued to search Wednesday for 35-year-old Adam Mayes.

The bodies of 31-year-old Jo Ann Bain and 14-year-old Adrienne Bain were found last week behind the mobile home in northern Mississippi where Mayes lived.

The FBI said Tuesday that authorities were hopeful the two young girls - 12-year-old Alexandria Bain and 8-year-old Kyliyah Bain - were still alive. Investigators believed the two youngest daughters were still with Mayes.

Haslam's reward is in addition to $50,000 offered by the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service and $6,000 from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

