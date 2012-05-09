Traffic fatalities on the rise in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - After years of general declines in traffic fatalities, the number of people who died on Tennessee roads jumped this year to include over 300 deaths since Jan. 1.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has begun posting the fatality count on electronic message boards along interstates and highways. TDOT Commissioner John Schroer told The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/Lb9CQ7 ) he's taking the deaths personally.

1 of those killed this year was 35-year-old Bradley Collier, who survived being wounded in Iraq, but was killed when his motorcycle crashed into the back of a truck in Nashville.

Kendell Poole, director of the Governor's Highway Safety Office, said they are trying to reach young males, who are more likely not to wear seat belts and to drink and drive.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

