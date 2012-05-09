Wacker awards college scholarships to local students - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Wacker awards college scholarships to local students

CHARLESTON, TN. (WRCB) -– Local high school seniors Abigail Boltniew of Bradley High School and Taylor Morris of Walker Valley High School each received a $1000 scholarship from Wacker Polysilicon America.  

Dr. Konrad Bachhuber—vice president and site manager for the company—recognized each student for his/her excellence by presenting a certificate at each school's awards night.

"At Wacker, we know that the leaders of tomorrow and our future employees are being created by the educational environment today," said Dr. Bachhuber.  "It is an honor to recognize these students for their outstanding achievements, and we commend them for continuing to further their education after high school."  
 
Both Boltniew and Morris are valedictorians for the class of 2012 at their respective schools.  

Boltniew plans to attend Lee University, and Morris will attend the University of the South.

