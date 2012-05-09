One year old boy found dead in Cleveland home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Update: One year old boy found dead in Cleveland home

By Cheri Burt, Producer
CLEVEAND, TN (WRCB) -- An investigation is underway to determine how a one year old boy died in Cleveland this morning.

Cleveland Police Department spokesperson Evie West said a call came in just before 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 6th Street Apartments and found the infant unresponsive.

The parents have been questioned.  Their four other children appear to be fine.

Neighbors tell Channel 3 the father of the child believes his baby smothered to death the night before and he has been very ill.

"He just told me the baby had been sickly and had several surgeries but he was getting better," says neighbor Frieda James.

Its not clear whether the Department of Child Services has been called to the residence before.

"We can't confirm that, but we will tell you that if DCS has been involved in the past, that we'll definitely get all that information and tie that into this investigation as well," West says.

