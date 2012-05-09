Report: 25% of Tennessee arson fires involve juveniles - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Report: 25% of Tennessee arson fires involve juveniles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - More than 25% of arson arrests in Tennessee last year involved juveniles.

For that reason and similar statistics nationally, this week's Arson Awareness Week is dedicated to preventing fires set by youths.

The state figure in 2011 was 60 juveniles arrested for arson and 225 adults.

Arson awareness displays sponsored by the state fire marshal office's Bomb and Arson Section are being shown in parts of the state this week. Officers, including a canine team, will be present to answer questions and demonstrate special equipment.

According to a news release from the fire marshal's office, the most important safeguard a parent or caregiver can take is to always supervise young children.

