WALKER CO., GA (WRCB) - The Georgia Department of Labor is hoping to get some people to work in North Georgia.

The Labor Department is helping Express Employment recruit workers in Walker County later today.

The job fair will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Lafayette Housing Authority Community Room.

The company is hiring forklift operators, assembly line workers, office personnel and more.

If you plan to go, you're encouraged to take your resume.