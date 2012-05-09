Mother files lawsuit against Sheriff Hammond in son's suicide

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A mother has filed a half million dollar lawsuit against Sheriff Hammond, for the death of her son.

The lawsuit states Jason Logan hanged himself a year ago in the Hamilton County Jail two days after his arrest.

The suit says Logan had been placed in suicide watch, and jailers ignored the warnings of the social worker who said he should not be placed in a cell with other inmates.

The suit says he used a worn out blanket to tear into strips and create a noose.

It also names Captain John Swope, and unknown jailers.

In the suit, it is alleged that jailors were aware that Logan was suicidal yet failed to take adequate precautions to prevent his death.

The suit claims "deliberate indifference and/or reckless disregard" on the part of the jailors.