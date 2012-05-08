Chattanooga budget proposal tops $209 million, no tax increase

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WRCB) - The city council is considering a budget that has grown 4% from last year, but does not include a tax increase.

The Littlefield administration's proposal calls for more than $209 million dollars in spending. City Chief Financial Officer Daisy Madison said they were able to increase the budget because of increase sales tax, gross receipts, beer & liquor tax, and building and trades permits revenues.

With property tax revenues down 0.7%, though, it was not all good news.

Council Chairwoman Pam Ladd told Channel 3, she was experiencing a little sticker shock. She said she personally had questions about some of the retirement fund issues.

Those questions and others will be aired in budget hearings which begin next week.

They hope to have a first vote in early June with a budget approved to start the new fiscal year, as scheduled, in July.