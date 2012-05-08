Biscuits quiet Chattanooga bats in 6-1 win

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga's bats couldn't figure out Montgomery's arms at AT&T Field on Tuesday night.

Shane Dyer gave up just one unearned run in six innings and the Biscuits' bullpen tossed three innings of shutout relief to beat the Lookouts 6-1.

Dyer (4-2) scattered four hits and struck out three to pick up the win. His throwing error on a pickoff attempt at first allowed Jake Lemmerman to score the Lookouts' lone run in the third.

While Chattanooga's bats mustered just five hits on the night, the Biscuits beat up Nathan Eovaldi (0-2) for four runs on seven hits in five innings.

Henry Wrigley delivered an RBI single in the first and another in the fifth that gave Montgomery a 4-1 lead. Emeel Salem's two-run triple off Lookouts' reliever Luis Vazquez in the sixth capped the scoring.

Mark Thomas and Kyeong Kang also drove in one run apiece for the Biscuits, who have won two of the first three games in the series.

The two teams will play game four of the five-game set at 11:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning.