Scenic Land Co. to form advisory council for Hixson development

HIXSON, TN. (WRCB) -- Plans for a massive residential and commercial development in Hixson are on hold, at least for now.

The developer withdrew his rezoning request, because of push back from those who live in the area.

At Tuesday's city council meeting, he announced he'll form an advisory council to find a middle ground. But, it seems the group fighting the plan may not budge.

"We don't want the hillside removed," resident, Gregory Vickery says.



‘Don't chop the hilltop.'



That's the message these Hixson residents are sending to city leaders.



The group is against a 190 acre development near the intersection of Highway 153 and 27,

proposed by Scenic Land Company.



The design includes apartments, retail space and room for corporate relocation.



The group worries about environmental consequences, and wants to see vacant space filled before new ones move in.



"You continue that expansion and you're going to end up with foreclosures, bankruptcies and empty spaces," Vickery says.



"We have no intent to compete directly with CBL," developer, Duane Horton says. "We're not talking with anyone who is in the Hixson market right now."



Horton says that's why he announced Tuesday to council members the withdrawal of his rezoning request.



"We just want more time to explain what we are doing and how we are trying to address the community's needs," Horton says.



Horton says he plans to present traffic studies and meet with concerned citizens before resubmitting his application.



But residents have their minds made up.



"What is going to convince the community that anything would be different on this development," Vickery asks. "I don't have the answer to that."



"If the goal is to stop any development, the property is going to be developed," Horton says. "And, it will be developed in a way that's not in the best interest of the community."

A date for the first advisory council meeting has not been decided.

