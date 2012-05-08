Plant worker's death ruled accidental

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Tuesday, things were quiet outside the TAG Manufacturing plant at Enterprise South.

Police say 54-year-old Larry Chubbs died while operating a piece of heavy machinery Monday night.

How this happened is still under investigation, but the company president says he was stunned by what happened.

Out of respect for the family, employees didn't talk to us on camera.

But in an email to Channel 3, Gary Wilt says, "Chubbs was a great father, friend and worker. The TAG family joins his family in mourning the loss."

Monday night Channel 3 was there as emergency workers and TAG employees flooded the parking.

Police say foul play was not involved in Chubbs' death, but the state labor department is looking into the matter.

The company makes large pieces for construction equipment and state records show TAG Manufacturing faced very minor violations in 2007, but were never fined.

This marks the first work-related death in Chattanooga this year and 14th for the State of Tennessee.

TOSHA's investigation could take up to eight weeks.

The Hamilton County Medical Examiners office confirmed it will conduct an autopsy on Chubbs' body Wednesday.

