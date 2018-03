HIXSON, TN. (WRCB) -- A driver crashes through a local post office Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the Hixson location on Northgate Mall Drive.

A Chevrolet Trail Blazer somehow ran into the front of the building.

Our crew on the scene says no one was injured, but one lady was visibly shaken.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.