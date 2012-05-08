Chatt State softball rallies to make title game

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga State softball just would not die.

The Lady Tigers, who lost just one conference game all season, rallied twice in their final at-bat Tuesday to win a pair of winner's bracket games at the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association/Region VII Tournament.

Chatt State used a five-run 12th inning to pull out an 8-5 win over Columbia in their first game of the day before scoring two runs with two out in the seventh inning to beat Volunteer State 5-4 in the winner's bracket final.

The Lady Tigers (55-4) now stand one win away from a return trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series. They'll face either Vol State, Walters State or Columbia in Wednesday's championship round at 2 p.m. ET.

If Chatt State loses that contest, an if-necessary game will be played immediately afterward because the Lady Tigers do not yet have a loss in the double elimination tournament.

Andrea Dalton was the day's first hero when she hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to pull Chatt State even at 2-all with Columbia. Lacye Walker later snapped a 3-all tie in the 12th with a two-run double, and Chelsea Burgess padded the lead with a two-run home run moments later.

Columbia made it interesting with a lead-off hit and a two-run homer that cut the deficit to three, but Ashley Czechner sent the next three batters down in order to seal the win 8-5 win.

In the winner's bracket final, Walker blasted a solo home run over the scoreboard with two outs in the seventh to tie the game at 4-all.

The game appeared to head into extra innings when a grounder produced the final out of the inning, but the call was reversed after umpires ruled it was a dead ball.

Moments later Beth Breeden delivered a walk-off single that lifted the Chatt State to a 5-4 win.

While the Lady Tigers remain alive, Chattanooga State's baseball season came to an end with an 8-5 loss to Motlow State in an elimination game. The Tigers dropped into the loser's bracket Monday with a 9-7 setback to Dyersburg State.

They finish the year 39-19 overall.