Falcons release former Pro Bowl fullback Mughelli

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have released former Pro Bowl fullback Ovie Mughelli in a move that clears salary cap space and creates an opening for fifth-round draft pick Bradie Ewing.

The 31-year-old Mughelli was due to earn a base salary of $3 million in 2012 before Tuesday's move. His 2011 season ended when he hurt his right knee in Week 7 at Detroit and was placed on injured reserve.

Mughelli, a powerful blocker who had few opportunities to run or catch the ball in his five seasons with Atlanta, made the Pro Bowl in 2010. He was a fourth-round pick by Baltimore in 2003 and played four seasons with the Ravens.

The Falcons have Ewing, a fifth-round pick from Wisconsin, and Mike Cox at fullback.

