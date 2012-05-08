Theft suspect charged following Channel 3 investigation

(WRCB) - A Rossville man is facing theft charges for taking items from storm victims.

Chad Knox turned himself into Hamilton County deputies Monday, following a lengthy investigation.

Knox is accused of taking items from Woltever Lane and selling them to Junkyard Mafia.

During a Channel 3 investigation, a spokesperson for the business told Eyewitness News the patio furniture was sold, not knowing it was stolen.

The buyer posted the items on Craigslist, which is where tornado victim Eric Tidmore discovered his lawn furniture for sale. He called Channel 3.

"Every time we come back to the property someone has messed with something, someone has taken something, someone has moved something," Tidmore told Channel 3.

Junkyard Mafia has numerous surveillance cameras. The company requires sellers to provide a valid driver's license and a fingerprint.

Employees told Channel 3 Chad Knox could be seen on video cashing in on Tidmore's furniture.

Knox told Channel 3 he was out of work and needed to make money, but claimed someone told him he could have the items.

"The guy told me everything sitting out there on the side of the road was stuff I could get, so I got it," Knox told Channel 3.

Knox could not remember the man's name, but offered to pay for the items he sold.

He now faces two counts of theft over $1,000.

Knox is due in court at the end of the month.