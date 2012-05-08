Latest VW ad features smashed Passat - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Latest VW ad features smashed Passat

CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) – Volkswagen is using a crashed Passat in their newest commercials in the US.

The ad features a damaged Passat and two teens standing on the side of the road.

 "Dude, you don't understand, this is my dad's car," one of the teens says. "My dad is going to kill me dude."

The add ends with text that reads, "He can only kill you if you're OK."

The new spot highlights the Chattanooga-made Passat as an IIHS tops safety pick for 2012.

The rating goes to cars that do the best in crash tests on front, side and rear, plus roof strength evaluations.

Volkswagen of America built a $1 billion, LEED certified assembly plant in Chattanooga. The plant employs more than 2,000 Chattanoogans.

