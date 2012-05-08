Berke makes mayoral candidacy official - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Berke makes mayoral candidacy official

Updated By Greg Glover, Anchor
Andy Berke. / Jake Daniels. Chattanooga Times Free Press. Andy Berke. / Jake Daniels. Chattanooga Times Free Press.
CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) -  State Senator Andy Berke is setting his sights on Chattanooga government.

More than a hundred people gathered at the Chattanooga Theatre Center Tuesday morning, as Berke officially announced his candidacy for mayor.

Berke says he sees a lot of potential for economic success in Chattanooga, and there are a lot of factors that play into make Chattanooga the best city it can be.

"We have to make sure that people want to live here and that we have a quality of life and that certainly includes crime. So these issues are tied together. If we can enhance our quality of life here in Chattanooga, we're going to have great success for our citizens," Berke said.

He served as a state senator for the past five years.

Earlier this year he announced he would not seek re-election.

Chattanooga City Council Chairwoman Pam Ladd has also been mentioned as a probable candidate for Mayor.  On Tuesday evening, she told Channel 3 she is interested, but still mulling it over.  She said she has no timetable or deadline for her decision on whether or not to toss her own hat into the ring, but realizes the clock is ticking.   

