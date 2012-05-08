Berke makes mayoral candidacy official

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

(WRCB) - State Senator Andy Berke is setting his sights on Chattanooga government.

More than a hundred people gathered at the Chattanooga Theatre Center Tuesday morning, as Berke officially announced his candidacy for mayor.

Berke says he sees a lot of potential for economic success in Chattanooga, and there are a lot of factors that play into make Chattanooga the best city it can be.

"We have to make sure that people want to live here and that we have a quality of life and that certainly includes crime. So these issues are tied together. If we can enhance our quality of life here in Chattanooga, we're going to have great success for our citizens," Berke said.

He served as a state senator for the past five years.

Earlier this year he announced he would not seek re-election.

Chattanooga City Council Chairwoman Pam Ladd has also been mentioned as a probable candidate for Mayor. On Tuesday evening, she told Channel 3 she is interested, but still mulling it over. She said she has no timetable or deadline for her decision on whether or not to toss her own hat into the ring, but realizes the clock is ticking.