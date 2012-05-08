Wife, mother of kidnap-slaying suspect arrested

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

GUNTOWN, Miss. (AP) - Police have arrested the wife and mother of a man suspected of abducting and killing a Tennessee woman and her oldest daughter and kidnapping the woman's two youngest daughters.

A court clerk confirmed that Adam Mayes' wife, Teresa Mayes, and mother, Mary Mayes, are in jail in Hardeman County, Tenn., and will be arraigned Tuesday.

The clerk did not yet know what charges they face.

Teresa Mayes' sister Bobbi Booth said Adam Mayes and his wife lived with his parents.

The bodies of Jo Ann Bain and 14-year-old Adrienne Bain were found behind a house in North Mississippi late last week.

Booth told the AP her sister told her last week she knew about the killings, but she thinks Teresa Mayes may have been too scared to call the police.

