Cooler and drier weather on the way

(WRCB) - While we will have more than enough clouds, the raindrops will be few and far between this afternoon.

There is a small chance for an isolated shower or storm, but just about everything will stay south and east of our area ahead of a front that is passing through.

The next impact of this front we will see will be cooler and drier air that will begin to filter in tomorrow. As skies clear late Wednesday, we will see highs only in the mid 70s (not necessarily a cold spell as the average high is 77 for this time of year).

We stay sunny and in the mid 70s through the rest of the week, and then clouds will begin to move back in for the weekend. I think the rain will hold off until Sunday night into Monday, so most of your weekend will be fine with highs in the upper 70s.

Get the latest weather information where ever you are with the WRCB Weather App for iPhone,iPad and Droid. Find WRCB Weather on any mobile device at m.wrcbtv.com.

Share your weather photos on Eyewitness! Email them to pix@wrcbtv.com or upload them at eyewitness.wrcbtv.com.