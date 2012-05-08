PHOTOS: Car sinks in Soddy Daisy pond - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

PHOTOS: Car sinks in Soddy Daisy pond

SODDY DAISY, HAMILTON COUNTY -

(WRCB) – Rescue crews in Soddy Daisy had to fish a car from a pond early Tuesday morning.

According to SDPD, 25-year-old Vincente Trejo-Velaseo drove his 2000 Jaguar off the roadway and into a retaining pond off Old Dayton Pike around 6:00 a.m.

Officials say Trejo-Velaseo fled the scene after the crash but later returned.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says he told officers he was traveling too fast and lost control of the car.

Crews used a wrecker to remove the car from the pond, and divers checked the pond to make sure it was clear.

The driver was not arrested, but will likely face charges for leaving the scene of an accident and not having a valid driver's license.

The only property damage reported is a broken fence and a soggy Jaguar.

The investigation is on-going.

