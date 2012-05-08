Second suspect arrested in car burglary

(WRCB) – Police in East Ridge have arrested a second man in connection with a car burglary Monday.

Twenty-six-year-old Mitchell Culpepper was charged Tuesday with burglary of an auto and vandalism.

Just after noon Monday, officers responded to 3520 Shelby Circle after a report of a car burglary.

The victim told officers she saw two white men at her car, one inside attempting to pry her stereo from the dash. She says the suspects fled as she approached the car.

A witness identified one of the suspects as 30-year-old Michael Helton. Police quickly located Helton and arrest him on charges of burglary of an auto and vandalism. During the investigation, Culpepper was identified by police as the second suspect.

Police say the investigation is ongoing as officers look into other car burglaries in the area.