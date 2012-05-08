Ala. gov signs law banning texting while driving

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Governor Robert Bentley plans to sign into law a measure banning texting while driving on public roads in Alabama.

The Tuesday signing ceremony will take place outside of the Alabama Capitol. The bill received final passage by the Legislature without opposition on April 26.

The bill prohibits sending text messages, instant messages and e-mails while behind the wheel. It provides exceptions for contacting emergency services and for using global position services.

The bill includes a fine of $25 for a first offense, $50 for a second offense and $75 for a third or subsequent offense.

The Governors Highway Safety Association says 37 states already prohibit texting while driving, including 2 of Alabama's neighbors: Georgia and Tennessee.

