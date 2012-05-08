Tenn. college gives WWII-era vets honorary degrees

By KRISTIN M. HALL

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee university is giving honorary degrees to World War II-era veterans who came to the state in the early 1940s for large-scale training exercises prior to the war in Europe.

More than 850,000 Army soldiers trained across 22 counties of Middle Tennessee, and more than 250 soldiers and civilians died in the war games.

Cumberland University in Lebanon served as 2nd Army field headquarters for those massive exercises and has invited veterans who participated in the exercises to receive an honorary master of military arts degree on Tuesday.

According to author Woody McMillin, who wrote a book about the Tennessee maneuvers, the area's landscape of rivers and countryside was similar to the areas of France, Belgium and Germany where the soldiers were heading to war.

