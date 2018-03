CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - We know Saturday was Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby, but did you know it was also free comic book day?

More than two million copies were given away at stores across the country, including Comic Hound in Chattanooga.

Store owner Ray Nichols says it's his favorite holiday. People get dressed up in costumes to come to the store for the event.

And it's a chance for people who may not have ever read comics to give it a try.