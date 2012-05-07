Wise, Lemmerman lift Lookouts over Biscuits, 5-3

CHATTANOOGA (Lookouts) -- Chattanooga pitching issued a stunning nine walks, but was able to strand 12 Montgomery runners on base en route to a 5-3 win at AT&T Field on Monday night.

The bats of J.T. Wise and Jake Lemmerman also helped the Lookouts overcome their struggles on the mound. The duo combined to drive in all five Chattanooga runs, including Lemmerman's two-run first-inning homer that put the Lookouts ahead to stay.

Montgomery quickly countered to tie the game in the top of the second with two runs of their own. A bases-loaded walk to Mark Thomas and Hak-Ju RBI single were the run-resulting plays of the inning.

Chattanooga broke the stalemate in the bottom of the third on Wise's two-RBI double. He later added a sacrifice fly in the fifth that would prove to be the final tally of the night.

Shawn Tolleson came out of the Lookouts bullpen with two outs in the eighth and recorded the final four outs to preserve the lead in earning his fifth save of the season.

Chris Withrow (1-1) walked six in five innings, but gave up just three runs en route to his first victory of 2012.

The two teams wil play game three of the five-game series at 7:15 p.m. ET at AT&T Field on Tuesday night.