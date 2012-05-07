Hit and Run Victim: "The grass was high, they didn't see me"

DALTON, GA. (WRCB) -- The hunt is on for a driver who hit a young woman leaving a house party over the weekend.

The 21-year-old was found in the back yard, in tall grass, with severe injuries.

It happened on Conway Street in Dalton. That's where the woman was found alone and unconscious.

Her friends told police they heard the woman screaming, but didn't see who hit her.

Beer bottles litter the yard on Conway Street, where a Cinco de Mayo party nearly killed a young Dalton woman.



"The grass was really high, and I guess they didn't see me," Michelle Fuller tells Channel 3.



Fuller talked to us by phone from her hospital bed Monday.



She admits to drinking heavily Saturday night.



"I'm 21," she says. "I'm old enough to drink, but I think I over did it. I drank too much. I'm guessing after I vomited. I passed out."



She fell asleep in the backyard, where several party goers parked their cars.



Around 4:00 a.m., someone ran over Michelle while leaving the party.



"They decided not to stop or check on me or anything, because they took off," Michelle says.



Friends found her half an hour later with a fractured pelvis, deep cuts and bruises.



"Her wounds, her injuries are not caused by one hit," says Barbara Fuller, Michelle's mom.



Barbara believes the driver knows what happened.



You can still see tire tracks in the front yard of the home, but police have not been able to identify which vehicle hit Michelle, or which driver.



"That's where we need help," Barbara says. "We need somebody to come forward."



She's hoping the driver will step up.

"We just want you to come forward and tell her you feel remorse, at least for what you did to her," Barbara says.



While she blames the driver, Fuller says her daughter has learned a hard lesson and has this advice for other young people.

"Please think before you drown yourself with alcohol," Barbara says.

Deputies interviewed several people at the party, and are following up on suspect leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office at (706) 278-1233.