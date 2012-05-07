UTC men's golf heading to Bowling Green for regionals

CHATTANOOGA (UTC) -- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men's golf team will travel to Bowling Green, Ky., next week for NCAA Regional play.

The NCAA released each of the six regional fields on Monday night.

UTC earned the Southern Conference automatic bid with a 19-stroke runaway win at last month's league championship.

There are 14 teams and five individuals converging on the Club at Olde Stone. The Mocs are the sixth seed behind UCLA, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Clemson and North Texas.

This is the sixth straight NCAA Regionals appearance for the Mocs. The team advanced to the NCAA Championship from Karsten Creek Golf Course in Stillwater, Okla., in 2009.

"We are really excited to get going," head coach Mark Guhne said. "This is the best time of year. We've been there before and know what to expect. We look forward to the challenge."

UTC is led by three-time SoCon Golfer of the Year Stephan Jaeger. He is the only three-time winner of the award and is currently ranked in the top 15 in the country. Steven Fox, Liam Johnston, Chris Robb and Benni Weilguni round out the squad.

The top five teams and one individual on non-advancing squads from the region move on to the NCAA Championship. The finals are May 29-June 3 at famed Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Georgia will stay home to play in the Athens Regional at the UGA Golf Course, where Alabama will also be in the field.

Tennessee will be heading west to play in the Stanford Regional in Palo Alto, Ca.

NCAA BOWLING GREEN REGIONAL

Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Ky.



UCLA

Arkansas

Texas A&M

Clemson

North Texas

CHATTANOOGA

Memphis

Virginia Tech

Northwestern

Iowa State

Colorado State

Jacksonville State

Penn

Alabama State

NCAA ATHENS REGIONAL

UGA Golf Course, Athens, Ga.



Alabama

UNF

New Mexico

Georgia

Iowa

East Carolina

Long Beach State

Augusta State

Wake Forest

Houston

Texas-Arlington

UNC Wilmington

Loyola (Md.)

NCAA GREENSBORO REGIONAL

Grandover Resort, Greensboro, N.C.



Auburn

UNLV

Florida

Duke

Indiana

Liberty

SMU

Texas Tech

Tulsa

Lamar

UL-Lafayette

Charlotte

George Washington

Mount St. Mary's

NCAA ANN ARBOR REGIONAL

University of Michigan Golf Club Ann Arbor, Mich.



Southern California

Oregon

Kent State

Virginia

Baylor

Oklahoma State

Kennesaw State

TCU

Purdue

N.C. State

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Navy

NCAA NORMAN REGIONAL

Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, Okla.



Texas

Georgia Tech

Washington

Florida State

Oklahoma

St. Mary's

Illinois

MTSU

South Carolina

San Diego

Arizona

Sacramento State

IUPUI

Loyola Chicago

NCAA STANFORD REGIONAL

Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, Calif.



Cal

Stanford

San Diego State

UCF

LSU

UAB

Wichita State

Tennessee

Oregon State

Southeastern Louisiana

San Francisco

San Jose State

UC Davis

Information provided by UTC Sports Information and GoMocs.com.