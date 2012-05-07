UTC men's golf heading to Bowling Green for regionals

CHATTANOOGA (UTC) -- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men's golf team will travel to Bowling Green, Ky., next week for NCAA Regional play.
The NCAA released each of the six regional fields on Monday night.
UTC earned the Southern Conference automatic bid with a 19-stroke runaway win at last month's league championship.
There are 14 teams and five individuals converging on the Club at Olde Stone. The Mocs are the sixth seed behind UCLA, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Clemson and North Texas.
This is the sixth straight NCAA Regionals appearance for the Mocs. The team advanced to the NCAA Championship from Karsten Creek Golf Course in Stillwater, Okla., in 2009.
"We are really excited to get going," head coach Mark Guhne said. "This is the best time of year. We've been there before and know what to expect. We look forward to the challenge."
UTC is led by three-time SoCon Golfer of the Year Stephan Jaeger. He is the only three-time winner of the award and is currently ranked in the top 15 in the country. Steven Fox, Liam Johnston, Chris Robb and Benni Weilguni round out the squad.
The top five teams and one individual on non-advancing squads from the region move on to the NCAA Championship. The finals are May 29-June 3 at famed Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Georgia will stay home to play in the Athens Regional at the UGA Golf Course, where Alabama will also be in the field.
Tennessee will be heading west to play in the Stanford Regional in Palo Alto, Ca.
NCAA BOWLING GREEN REGIONAL
Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Ky.
UCLA
Arkansas
Texas A&M
Clemson
North Texas
CHATTANOOGA
Memphis
Virginia Tech
Northwestern
Iowa State
Colorado State
Jacksonville State
Penn
Alabama State
NCAA ATHENS REGIONAL
UGA Golf Course, Athens, Ga.
Alabama
UNF
New Mexico
Georgia
Iowa
East Carolina
Long Beach State
Augusta State
Wake Forest
Houston
Texas-Arlington
UNC Wilmington
Loyola (Md.)
NCAA GREENSBORO REGIONAL
Grandover Resort, Greensboro, N.C.
Auburn
UNLV
Florida
Duke
Indiana
Liberty
SMU
Texas Tech
Tulsa
Lamar
UL-Lafayette
Charlotte
George Washington
Mount St. Mary's
NCAA ANN ARBOR REGIONAL
University of Michigan Golf Club Ann Arbor, Mich.
Southern California
Oregon
Kent State
Virginia
Baylor
Oklahoma State
Kennesaw State
TCU
Purdue
N.C. State
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Navy
NCAA NORMAN REGIONAL
Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, Okla.
Texas
Georgia Tech
Washington
Florida State
Oklahoma
St. Mary's
Illinois
MTSU
South Carolina
San Diego
Arizona
Sacramento State
IUPUI
Loyola Chicago
NCAA STANFORD REGIONAL
Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, Calif.
Cal
Stanford
San Diego State
UCF
LSU
UAB
Wichita State
Tennessee
Oregon State
Southeastern Louisiana
San Francisco
San Jose State
UC Davis
Information provided by UTC Sports Information and GoMocs.com.
Can't find what you're looking for?
WRCB-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.