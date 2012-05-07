UPDATE 2: 1 killed in plant accident - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE 2: 1 killed in plant accident

Posted: Updated:
Photo by WRCB Photojournalist Ramsay Fulbright Photo by WRCB Photojournalist Ramsay Fulbright
CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) -  One person is dead after an industrial accident Monday night.

According to Chattanooga Police, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday at Tag Manufacturing on Discovery drive.

Investigators say 54-year-old Larry Chubbs was operating a piece of heavy machinery when the accident occurred.

Chubbs was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say they found no signs of foul play.

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner tells Channel 3 they will perform an autopsy Tuesday or Wednesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.