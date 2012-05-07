UPDATE 2: 1 killed in plant accident

(WRCB) - One person is dead after an industrial accident Monday night.

According to Chattanooga Police, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday at Tag Manufacturing on Discovery drive.

Investigators say 54-year-old Larry Chubbs was operating a piece of heavy machinery when the accident occurred.

Chubbs was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say they found no signs of foul play.

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner tells Channel 3 they will perform an autopsy Tuesday or Wednesday.