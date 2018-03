GUNTOWN, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say they have found the bodies of a missing Tennessee mother and her 14-year-old daughter behind a house in north Mississippi.

The FBI said in a news release late Monday that the bodies of Jo Ann Bain and her 14-year-old daughter Adrienne Bain have been positively identified.

The FBI believes Bain's two other daughters are still with alleged kidnapper Adam Mayes.

He is accused of abducting the girls from the family's home in Whiteville, Tenn.

The FBI says the bodies were found behind Mayes' residence near Guntown, Miss.



